Tyler Herro headshot

Tyler Herro Injury: Added to injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Herro (neck) is probable for Monday's game versus the 76ers.

Herro is a late addition to the injury report with neck soreness, but the Heat still expect him to be available Monday. The star guard has averaged 19.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 32.2 minutes per tilt in his last eight games, shooting 44.7 percent from the floor during this span.

Tyler Herro
Miami Heat
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