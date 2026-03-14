Tyler Herro Injury: Available for Saturday's contest
Herro (quadriceps) is available for Saturday's game against the Magic.
Herro is back in the starting lineup tonight after sitting out the last two games with left quad soreness. Before the injury, he was averaging 24.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.4 assists while shooting 55.7% from the floor in his past five games. His return, alongside Norman Powell (groin), puts the Heat backcourt at full strength as Miami seeks its eighth straight win.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Herro See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 122 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 122 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 104 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Final Moves to Make Before Yahoo Deadline10 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 311 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Herro See More