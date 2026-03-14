Tyler Herro Injury: Available for Saturday's contest

Herro (quadriceps) is available for Saturday's game against the Magic.

Herro is back in the starting lineup tonight after sitting out the last two games with left quad soreness. Before the injury, he was averaging 24.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.4 assists while shooting 55.7% from the floor in his past five games. His return, alongside Norman Powell (groin), puts the Heat backcourt at full strength as Miami seeks its eighth straight win.