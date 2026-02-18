Tyler Herro headshot

Tyler Herro Injury: Close to returning

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 18, 2026 at 12:23pm

Herro (ribs) is expected to practice Thursday, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Herro has been out for 15 straight games due to a right costochondral injury to his ribs, but he's finally nearing a return to game action. More light on the star guard's status should arrive either following the session or when Miami releases its next official injury report Thursday, but Herro can be tentatively labeled as questionable for Friday's contest in Atlanta for now. His eventual presence could push Kasparas Jakucionis out of the Heat's rotation entirely.

Tyler Herro
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
