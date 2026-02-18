Tyler Herro Injury: Close to returning
Herro (ribs) is expected to practice Thursday, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Herro has been out for 15 straight games due to a right costochondral injury to his ribs, but he's finally nearing a return to game action. More light on the star guard's status should arrive either following the session or when Miami releases its next official injury report Thursday, but Herro can be tentatively labeled as questionable for Friday's contest in Atlanta for now. His eventual presence could push Kasparas Jakucionis out of the Heat's rotation entirely.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Herro See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 117 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 117 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 99 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 810 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 612 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Herro See More