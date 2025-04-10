Tyler Herro Injury: Expected to play Friday
Herro is listed as probable for Friday's game versus the Pelicans due to a right thigh contusion, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Herro is expected to make his third straight appearance Friday despite dealing with a right thigh contusion. Herro has displayed incredible efficiency across his last 10 outings, posting 54.0/45.5/94.0 shooting splits.
