Tyler Herro headshot

Tyler Herro Injury: Expected to play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 10, 2025 at 1:23pm

Herro is listed as probable for Friday's game versus the Pelicans due to a right thigh contusion, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Herro is expected to make his third straight appearance Friday despite dealing with a right thigh contusion. Herro has displayed incredible efficiency across his last 10 outings, posting 54.0/45.5/94.0 shooting splits.

Tyler Herro
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
