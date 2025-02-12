Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tyler Herro headshot

Tyler Herro Injury: Intends to play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2025

Herro (illness) is warming up with the intention to play in Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

It would appear to put Herro on the right side of the questionable tag with an illness Wednesday. However, the Heat will likely wait until the star guard goes through pregame warmups before officially updating his game status.

Tyler Herro
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now