Tyler Herro Injury: Intends to play Wednesday
Herro (illness) is warming up with the intention to play in Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
It would appear to put Herro on the right side of the questionable tag with an illness Wednesday. However, the Heat will likely wait until the star guard goes through pregame warmups before officially updating his game status.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now