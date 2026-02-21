Tyler Herro Injury: Likely to play Saturday
Herro (ribs) is listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies.
Herro returned from a 15-game absence due to a rib injury against the Hawks on Friday, when he played 23 minutes off the bench and finished with 24 points, four rebounds, three assists and one steal in a 128-97 win. Herro appears to be on track to play in the second leg of Miami's back-to-back set Saturday, though he'll likely remain on a minutes restriction as he gets eased back into action.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Herro See More
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Friday, February 20Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1110 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1110 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 912 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Herro See More