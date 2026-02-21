Tyler Herro headshot

Tyler Herro Injury: Likely to play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Herro (ribs) is listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies.

Herro returned from a 15-game absence due to a rib injury against the Hawks on Friday, when he played 23 minutes off the bench and finished with 24 points, four rebounds, three assists and one steal in a 128-97 win. Herro appears to be on track to play in the second leg of Miami's back-to-back set Saturday, though he'll likely remain on a minutes restriction as he gets eased back into action.

Tyler Herro
Miami Heat
