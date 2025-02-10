Fantasy Basketball
Tyler Herro headshot

Tyler Herro Injury: Not playing Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 10, 2025

Herro (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Celtics, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Herro is dealing with a stomach bug, the same ailment that has also scratched Jaime Jaquez from Monday's game. Herro's absence provides an opportunity for newcomers Andrew Wiggins and Davion Mitchell to take on increased roles in Miami's gameplan alongside Terry Rozier, Duncan Robinson and Haywood Highsmith. Herro's will look to progress enough in his recovery to return Wednesday against the Thunder.

Tyler Herro
Miami Heat
