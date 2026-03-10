Tyler Herro headshot

Tyler Herro Injury: Not playing Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Herro (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Wizards.

It wasn't a good sign to see Herro added to the injury report late due to left quad soreness. The veteran wing will indeed sit out of Tuesday's game, and his next opportunity to play is Thursday against the Bucks. The Heat will be without Herro, Norman Powell (groin), Andrew Wiggins (toe) and Kel'el Ware (shoulder), so more playing time will be available for the likes of Jaime Jaquez, Pelle Larsson, Myron Gardner and Simone Fontecchio.

Tyler Herro
Miami Heat
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Herro
