Tyler Herro Injury: Not playing Tuesday
Herro (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Wizards.
It wasn't a good sign to see Herro added to the injury report late due to left quad soreness. The veteran wing will indeed sit out of Tuesday's game, and his next opportunity to play is Thursday against the Bucks. The Heat will be without Herro, Norman Powell (groin), Andrew Wiggins (toe) and Kel'el Ware (shoulder), so more playing time will be available for the likes of Jaime Jaquez, Pelle Larsson, Myron Gardner and Simone Fontecchio.
