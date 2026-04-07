Tyler Herro headshot

Tyler Herro Injury: Now probable for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Herro (foot) is probable for Tuesday's game against Toronto.

The Heat removed Herro from the injury report after he missed Saturday's game for personal reasons, only to throw him right back on the report with foot soreness. The star guard is still expected to suit up despite this setback.

Tyler Herro
Miami Heat
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