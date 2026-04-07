Tyler Herro Injury: Now probable for Tuesday
Herro (foot) is probable for Tuesday's game against Toronto.
The Heat removed Herro from the injury report after he missed Saturday's game for personal reasons, only to throw him right back on the report with foot soreness. The star guard is still expected to suit up despite this setback.
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