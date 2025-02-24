Tyler Herro Injury: Probable against Atlanta

Herro is probable for Monday's game against Atlanta due to right shoulder soreness.

Herro erupted for 40 points (12-27 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 13-14 FT), seven rebounds and 11 assists over 40 minutes Sunday against the Bucks, but he's still dealing with a lingering mild shoulder tweak. For now, the expectation is that Herro will be in the lineup for the second leg of this back-to-back set.