Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tyler Herro headshot

Tyler Herro Injury: Probable for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 20, 2025 at 12:45pm

Herro (shoulder) has been listed as probable for Friday's game against the Raptors.

Herro popped up on the injury report Thursday as he is dealing with soreness in his right shoulder. However, he's listed as probable, so he'll likely be on the floor Friday in Toronto. The reigning 3-Point Contest champion is averaging a career-high 23.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game, shooting a career-high 46.5 percent from the floor to go along with 38 percent from beyond the arc.

Tyler Herro
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now