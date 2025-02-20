Tyler Herro Injury: Probable for Friday

Herro (shoulder) has been listed as probable for Friday's game against the Raptors.

Herro popped up on the injury report Thursday as he is dealing with soreness in his right shoulder. However, he's listed as probable, so he'll likely be on the floor Friday in Toronto. The reigning 3-Point Contest champion is averaging a career-high 23.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game, shooting a career-high 46.5 percent from the floor to go along with 38 percent from beyond the arc.