Tyler Herro headshot

Tyler Herro Injury: Probable for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Herro (ribs) is probable for Friday's game against the Hawks.

Presumably, Herro responded well to practice on Thursday. Herro has missed the past 15 games for Miami, so it's fair to expect restrictions in his first game back. It's worth mentioning that Thursday's game is the front end of a back-to-back set, so it will be interesting to see if a maintenance day is considered Friday.

