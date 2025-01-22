Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tyler Herro headshot

Tyler Herro Injury: Probable for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 22, 2025

Herro (groin) is probable for Thursday's game against the Bucks.

After missing his first game of the season Tuesday against Portland, Herro is on track to return Thursday. Terry Rozier started in his absence Tuesday, but wasn't able to generate much offensively. During the month of January, Herro has compiled averages of 24.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 3.8 three-pointers.

Tyler Herro
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now