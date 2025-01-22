Tyler Herro Injury: Probable for Thursday

Herro (groin) is probable for Thursday's game against the Bucks.

After missing his first game of the season Tuesday against Portland, Herro is on track to return Thursday. Terry Rozier started in his absence Tuesday, but wasn't able to generate much offensively. During the month of January, Herro has compiled averages of 24.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 3.8 three-pointers.