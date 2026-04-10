Tyler Herro headshot

Tyler Herro Injury: Questionable for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Herro (foot) is questionable for Friday's game against the Wizards.

The Heat are contemplating a maintenance day for the second leg of this back-to-back set. Herro had 15 points, four rebounds and four assists in 28 minutes against the Raptors on Thursday.

Tyler Herro
Miami Heat
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