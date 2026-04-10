Tyler Herro Injury: Questionable for Friday
Herro (foot) is questionable for Friday's game against the Wizards.
The Heat are contemplating a maintenance day for the second leg of this back-to-back set. Herro had 15 points, four rebounds and four assists in 28 minutes against the Raptors on Thursday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Herro See More
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: PrizePicks, Sleeper, and Underdog for Thursday, April 9Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 73 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, April 73 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 46 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 19 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Herro See More