Tyler Herro Injury: Questionable for Monday

Herro (thigh) has been listed as questionable for Monday's game against the 76ers.

After missing Saturday's game against the Bucks due to a thigh contusion, Herro is in danger of missing a second straight game Monday against Philadelphia. If the talented scorer is ruled out again, the Heat will likely turn to the backcourt trio of Davion Mitchell, Alec Burks and Terry Rozier to help shoulder the load.