Tyler Herro Injury: Questionable for Saturday
Herro (quad) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Magic.
Herro is in danger of missing his third consecutive game Saturday, but we'll have a better idea on his status based on his activity level at shootaround. If he's out again, Pelle Larsson and Davion Mitchell will continue to split his touches and minutes.
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