Tyler Herro headshot

Tyler Herro Injury: Questionable for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Herro (quad) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Magic.

Herro is in danger of missing his third consecutive game Saturday, but we'll have a better idea on his status based on his activity level at shootaround. If he's out again, Pelle Larsson and Davion Mitchell will continue to split his touches and minutes.

Tyler Herro
Miami Heat
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