Tyler Herro headshot

Tyler Herro Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2025

Herro (hip) has been listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Hornets.

After a poor performance in Friday's loss to the Rockets, Herro popped up on the injury report for the Heat on Saturday. The talented scorer is dealing with a left hip contusion, which could ultimately rule him out Sunday against Charlotte. If Herro is ruled out, Miami will likely turn to Davion Mitchell, Terry Rozier and Alec Burks to help shoulder the load in the backcourt.

Tyler Herro
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
