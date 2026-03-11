Tyler Herro Injury: Questionable for Thursday
Herro is questionable for Thursday's game against the Bucks due to left quadriceps soreness.
Herro could test out the issue during Thursday's pregame warmups before the Heat reach a decision on the star guard's status. If he cannot suit up, Davion Mitchell and Pelle Larsson would both be worthy of streaming attention in most fantasy leagues.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Herro See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 10Yesterday
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Final Moves to Make Before Yahoo Deadline7 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 38 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Four-Game Teams, Matchup Targets & Top Streaming Days9 days ago
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Thursday, February 2613 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Herro See More