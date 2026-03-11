Tyler Herro headshot

Tyler Herro Injury: Questionable for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Herro is questionable for Thursday's game against the Bucks due to left quadriceps soreness.

Herro could test out the issue during Thursday's pregame warmups before the Heat reach a decision on the star guard's status. If he cannot suit up, Davion Mitchell and Pelle Larsson would both be worthy of streaming attention in most fantasy leagues.

Tyler Herro
Miami Heat
