Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tyler Herro headshot

Tyler Herro Injury: Questionable for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 7, 2025 at 2:01pm

Herro is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Warriors due to a left knee contusion.

Herro played 49 minutes during Monday's overtime loss to the Kings and may have to sit out the second half of Miami's back-to-back set, which would be a huge blow to a squad already playing without Jimmy Butler (suspension). If Herro is sidelined, Terry Rozier, Duncan Robinson and Jaime Jaquez will all see increased usage.

Tyler Herro
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now