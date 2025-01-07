Tyler Herro Injury: Questionable for Tuesday
Herro is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Warriors due to a left knee contusion.
Herro played 49 minutes during Monday's overtime loss to the Kings and may have to sit out the second half of Miami's back-to-back set, which would be a huge blow to a squad already playing without Jimmy Butler (suspension). If Herro is sidelined, Terry Rozier, Duncan Robinson and Jaime Jaquez will all see increased usage.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now