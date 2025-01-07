Tyler Herro Injury: Questionable for Tuesday

Herro is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Warriors due to a left knee contusion.

Herro played 49 minutes during Monday's overtime loss to the Kings and may have to sit out the second half of Miami's back-to-back set, which would be a huge blow to a squad already playing without Jimmy Butler (suspension). If Herro is sidelined, Terry Rozier, Duncan Robinson and Jaime Jaquez will all see increased usage.