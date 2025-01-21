Tyler Herro Injury: Questionable for Tuesday

Herro is questionable for Tuesday's game versus Portland due to right groin soreness.

Herro was a very late addition to the injury report, which doesn't bode well for his status. He's been hot in January so far, posting averages of 24.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 3.8 three-pointers. If he's unable to play, Terry Rozier and Jimmy Butler would likely soak up a lot of usage, and Jaime Jaquez could be more involved as well.