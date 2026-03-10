Tyler Herro headshot

Tyler Herro Injury: Questionable for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 10, 2026 at 10:31am

Herro is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Wizards with left quadriceps soreness.

Herro was a late addition to the injury report, which is an ominous sign in fantasy hoops. If Herro is unable to give it a go, Pelle Larsson and Jaime Jaquez could be more involved for the Heat.

Tyler Herro
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Herro See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Herro See More
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Final Moves to Make Before Yahoo Deadline
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Final Moves to Make Before Yahoo Deadline
Author Image
Mike Barner
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
7 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Four-Game Teams, Matchup Targets & Top Streaming Days
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Four-Game Teams, Matchup Targets & Top Streaming Days
Author Image
Dan Bruno
8 days ago
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Thursday, February 26
NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
12 days ago
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
18 days ago