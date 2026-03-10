Tyler Herro Injury: Questionable for Tuesday
Herro is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Wizards with left quadriceps soreness.
Herro was a late addition to the injury report, which is an ominous sign in fantasy hoops. If Herro is unable to give it a go, Pelle Larsson and Jaime Jaquez could be more involved for the Heat.
