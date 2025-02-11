Tyler Herro Injury: Questionable for Wednesday
Herro (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Thunder.
Herro remains day-to-day after being forced to sit Monday against the Celtics. Davion Mitchell started in Herro's place Monday, finishing with four points, four assists and three rebounds in 23 minutes. It's likely that Miami waits to see how Herro looks at the morning shootaround before a decision is made.
