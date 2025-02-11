Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tyler Herro headshot

Tyler Herro Injury: Questionable for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 11, 2025 at 12:47pm

Herro (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Thunder.

Herro remains day-to-day after being forced to sit Monday against the Celtics. Davion Mitchell started in Herro's place Monday, finishing with four points, four assists and three rebounds in 23 minutes. It's likely that Miami waits to see how Herro looks at the morning shootaround before a decision is made.

Tyler Herro
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now