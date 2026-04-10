Tyler Herro headshot

Tyler Herro Injury: Ruled out Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 10, 2026 at 11:40am

Herro (foot) is out for Friday's game against the Wizards.

Herro's last chance to make a regular-season appearance now comes Sunday against the Hawks. Simone Fontecchio could be in line for a spot start Friday, while Kasparas Jakucionis may also see more playing time.

Tyler Herro
Miami Heat
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