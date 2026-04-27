Tyler Herro Injury: Undergoing minor foot procedure

Herro is expected to undergo a minor procedure on his foot this week, according to Five Reasons Sports Network.

This is not expected to significantly inhibit his offseason program nor delay his next training camp, the report adds. This is to address an ongoing issue in his right foot, though it's not expected to sideline him for very long at all. Herro, who averaged 20.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.5 three-pointers in 31.3 minutes per contest across 33 regular-season games, is extension eligible this offseason.