Tyler Herro Injury: Won't play Thursday
Herro (quad) has been ruled out for Thursday's game versus the Bucks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
This will be the second straight game on the inactive list for Herro, and for now, he should be considered questionable for Saturday's meeting with the Magic. Davion Mitchell and Pelle Larsson will continue to help fill the void with Herro sidelined.
