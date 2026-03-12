Tyler Herro headshot

Tyler Herro Injury: Won't play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Herro (quad) has been ruled out for Thursday's game versus the Bucks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

This will be the second straight game on the inactive list for Herro, and for now, he should be considered questionable for Saturday's meeting with the Magic. Davion Mitchell and Pelle Larsson will continue to help fill the void with Herro sidelined.

Tyler Herro
Miami Heat
