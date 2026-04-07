Tyler Herro News: Available against Raptors
Herro (foot) is available for Tuesday's game versus Toronto.
Herro was listed as probable for this contest. However, he will officially suit up after missing Saturday's 152-136 win over the Wizards due to personal issues. With Herro back in the lineup, Simone Fontecchio, who started against Washington, will likely move back to the bench.
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