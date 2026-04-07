Tyler Herro headshot

Tyler Herro News: Available against Raptors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 7, 2026 at 2:39pm

Herro (foot) is available for Tuesday's game versus Toronto.

Herro was listed as probable for this contest. However, he will officially suit up after missing Saturday's 152-136 win over the Wizards due to personal issues. With Herro back in the lineup, Simone Fontecchio, who started against Washington, will likely move back to the bench.

Tyler Herro
Miami Heat
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