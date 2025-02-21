Tyler Herro News: Available Friday in Toronto

Herro (shoulder) has been cleared to play in Friday's game against the Raptors.

Herro has been dealing with soreness in his right shoulder, but that won't prevent him from being on the floor Friday for Miami. The rising star is having arguably his best season in the NBA with the Heat, averaging career-high numbers in points (23.9), rebounds (5.5) and assists (5.5) while shooting a career-high 46.5 percent from the floor.