Tyler Herro News: Available to play
Herro (personal) is available to play Tuesday against Toronto.
No surprise here as Herro shakes off a probable tag. With Herro set to return from a one-game absence, and Norman Powell (illness) healthy again, the Heat will be close to full strength Tuesday.
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