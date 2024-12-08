Tyler Herro News: Catches fire in third quarter

Herro chipped in 34 points (10-19 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 9-9 FT), six rebounds and seven assists over 36 minutes during Sunday's 122-113 win over the Cavaliers.

Herro caught fire in the third quarter Sunday, scoring 19 of his game-high 34 points during this period to help power the Heat past Cleveland. The star guard has been the top scoring option in Miami's offense throughout the first quarter of the season, and over his last 11 outings, he's averaging 24.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 0.9 steals and 4.0 three-pointers in 36.0 minutes per game. Herro's impact may not be as pronounced in the defensive categories, but he should remain a stable source of points, threes and assists going forward while handling the ball even more in the first unit with Terry Rozier still riding with the second unit.