Tyler Herro headshot

Tyler Herro News: Cleared to play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Herro (illness) is available for Monday's game against the Hornets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Herro will play a third straight game while battling through a head cold. His illness hasn't impacted his playing time, as he's averaged 38.0 minutes per game over his last two outings. Herro's shooting efficiency has taken a noticeable dip since the All-Star break, as he's shot 41.9 percent from the field and 31.6 percent from three in that span.

