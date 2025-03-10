Tyler Herro News: Cleared to play Monday

Herro (illness) is available for Monday's game against the Hornets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Herro will play a third straight game while battling through a head cold. His illness hasn't impacted his playing time, as he's averaged 38.0 minutes per game over his last two outings. Herro's shooting efficiency has taken a noticeable dip since the All-Star break, as he's shot 41.9 percent from the field and 31.6 percent from three in that span.