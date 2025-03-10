Tyler Herro News: Cleared to play Monday
Herro (illness) is available for Monday's game against the Hornets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Herro will play a third straight game while battling through a head cold. His illness hasn't impacted his playing time, as he's averaged 38.0 minutes per game over his last two outings. Herro's shooting efficiency has taken a noticeable dip since the All-Star break, as he's shot 41.9 percent from the field and 31.6 percent from three in that span.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now