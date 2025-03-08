Tyler Herro News: Cleared to play Saturday

Herro (illness) is available for Saturday's game against the Bulls, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Herro has been battling a cold as of late, but he will play in a second straight game Saturday despite being under the weather. He has averaged 24.0 points, 7.3 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals over 36.1 minutes per game since the All-Star break.