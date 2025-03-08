Fantasy Basketball
Tyler Herro headshot

Tyler Herro News: Cleared to play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2025

Herro (illness) is available for Saturday's game against the Bulls, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Herro has been battling a cold as of late, but he will play in a second straight game Saturday despite being under the weather. He has averaged 24.0 points, 7.3 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals over 36.1 minutes per game since the All-Star break.

