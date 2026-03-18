Tyler Herro headshot

Tyler Herro News: Comes close to double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Herro notched 20 points (5-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 9-9 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 136-106 loss to the Hornets.

Herro was coming off a 10-point performance in the loss to the Magic on March 14, but he bounced back here while also shooting the ball a bit better. The 10-point dud was just a bump on the road for Herro, who has reached the 20-point mark in five of his last six games while shooting 46.2 percent from deep in that range. The star guard should remain a key contributor for Miami as long as he stays healthy.

Tyler Herro
Miami Heat
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