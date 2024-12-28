Tyler Herro News: Comes close to triple-double

Herro produced 28 points (8-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 8-8 FT), seven rebounds and 10 assists over 36 minutes during Saturday's 120-110 loss to the Hawks.

Herro surpassed the 25-point mark for the first time since a Dec. 20 loss to the Thunder, and he remains extremely productive as a scoring weapon since he's scored 20 or more points in seven of his last eight contests. Herro also finished just three boards shy of recording a triple-double. He's already delivering enough value across all fantasy formats with a career-best season as a scorer, but adding solid numbers in other peripheral categories will only boost his upside even further.