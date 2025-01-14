Tyler Herro News: Comes close to triple-double

Herro finished with 32 points (9-20 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 10-12 FT), 11 rebounds and seven assists in 37 minutes during Monday's 109-98 loss to the Clippers.

Herro posted a second straight 32-point performance Monday and finished just three assists away from a triple-double. The star guard, who's making a strong case to earn an All-Star nod, has been very prolific in recent weeks. He's averaging 23.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game across eight January appearances while shooting 37.3 percent from three-point range.