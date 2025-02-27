Tyler Herro News: Double-doubles in blowout win
Herro logged 24 points (7-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 6-7 FT), two rebounds, 10 assists and three steals in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 131-109 win over Atlanta.
Herro carried the Heat on offense but also delivered excellent numbers as a playmaker, reaching double-digit dimes for the second time in his last three outings. Since the end of the All-Star break, the star guard has averaged 25.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 1.3 steals per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now