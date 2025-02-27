Tyler Herro News: Double-doubles in blowout win

Herro logged 24 points (7-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 6-7 FT), two rebounds, 10 assists and three steals in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 131-109 win over Atlanta.

Herro carried the Heat on offense but also delivered excellent numbers as a playmaker, reaching double-digit dimes for the second time in his last three outings. Since the end of the All-Star break, the star guard has averaged 25.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 1.3 steals per game.