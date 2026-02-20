Tyler Herro News: Drops 24 points in return
Herro (ribs) finished with 24 points (9-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 23 minutes off the bench in Friday's 128-97 win over the Hawks.
Herro returned to the hardwood following a 15-game absence due to a right costochondral injury to the ribs and operated under a minutes restriction off the bench. The star guard got off to a strong start, scoring 16 of his 24 points in the first half before ending as the game's leading scorer. He has reached the 20-point threshold in 10 of his 12 regular-season outings. It wouldn't be surprising to see Herro remain on a minutes limit as the Heat ease him back into action, and his status will be worth monitoring ahead of Saturday's game against Memphis.
