Tyler Herro headshot

Tyler Herro News: Drops 24 points in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Herro (ribs) finished with 24 points (9-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 23 minutes off the bench in Friday's 128-97 win over the Hawks.

Herro returned to the hardwood following a 15-game absence due to a right costochondral injury to the ribs and operated under a minutes restriction off the bench. The star guard got off to a strong start, scoring 16 of his 24 points in the first half before ending as the game's leading scorer. He has reached the 20-point threshold in 10 of his 12 regular-season outings. It wouldn't be surprising to see Herro remain on a minutes limit as the Heat ease him back into action, and his status will be worth monitoring ahead of Saturday's game against Memphis.

Tyler Herro
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Herro See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Herro See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
Author Image
Joe Mayo
11 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 8
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
12 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 6
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 6
Author Image
Dan Bruno
14 days ago