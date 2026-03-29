Tyler Herro News: Drops 31 points in defeat
Herro recorded 31 points (12-22 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists and three rebounds across 36 minutes in Sunday's 135-118 loss to the Pacers.
Herro turned in an efficient outing and led all players in points, albeit in a losing effort. The star guard bounced back after scoring just 11 points on 4-of-13 shooting from the field during Friday's loss to Cleveland, reaching the 30-point mark for the first time since March 6 and for just the second time this season. The Kentucky product has scored at least 18 points in four of the last five games, averaging 20.6 points, 3.8 assists and 3.8 rebounds per contest during that span.
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