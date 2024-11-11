Tyler Herro News: Drops game-high 26 in win

Herro contributed 26 points (9-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds and three assists in 34 minutes during Sunday's 95-94 victory over the Timberwolves.

With Jimmy Butler (ankle) unavailable, Herro stepped up and led the charge for the Heat. The 24-year-old guard has scored 24 or more points and drained at least four three-pointers in four straight games, averaging 26.3 points, 5.8 assists, 5.5 boards and 4.5 threes during that stretch while shooting 53.6 percent from the floor and 47.4 percent (18-for-38) from beyond the arc.