Tyler Herro headshot

Tyler Herro News: Enters starting lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Herro will enter the starting lineup Saturday against the Rockets, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

With Norman Powell week-to-week with a groin injury, Herro will become the primary playmaker and scorer for Miami, a role he's familiar with. Herro recorded 25 points (9-18 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Thursday's 124-117 loss to Philadelphia.

Tyler Herro
Miami Heat
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Herro See More
