Tyler Herro News: Enters starting lineup
Herro will enter the starting lineup Saturday against the Rockets, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
With Norman Powell week-to-week with a groin injury, Herro will become the primary playmaker and scorer for Miami, a role he's familiar with. Herro recorded 25 points (9-18 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Thursday's 124-117 loss to Philadelphia.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Herro See More
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Thursday, February 262 days ago
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Friday, February 208 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 208 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1117 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1117 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Herro See More