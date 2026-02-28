Tyler Herro News: Enters starting lineup

Herro will enter the starting lineup Saturday against the Rockets, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

With Norman Powell week-to-week with a groin injury, Herro will become the primary playmaker and scorer for Miami, a role he's familiar with. Herro recorded 25 points (9-18 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Thursday's 124-117 loss to Philadelphia.