Tyler Herro News: Explodes for 36 points Thursday

Herro notched 36 points (13-17 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three rebounds, four assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Thursday's 122-112 win over the Hawks.

Despite reaching the 20-point mark in four of his six outings before Thursday's contest, Herro has struggled with his shot and didn't look in the same rhythm he had earlier this season. This was a much-needed performance for the All-Star guard, though, and he was wildly efficient after missing just four of his 17 attempts from the floor. He's averaging 21.6 points per game since the beginning of March, but there's no question this outing was something he needed to get his confidence back.