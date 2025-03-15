Tyler Herro News: Fills stat sheet Friday
Herro contributed 19 points (7-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, six assists, two blocks and two steals in 38 minutes during Friday's 103-91 loss to the Celtics.
The Heat suffered a 12-point loss and struggled as a team offensively, but Herro was one of the few Miami players who ended up delivering a solid stat line across the board. Herro recorded at least two tallies in each of the six major categories and remains the go-to player on offense for the Heat, especially in games where Bam Adebayo isn't at his best -- as was the case Friday. It's worth noting that Herro has scored at least 20 points in five of his seven appearances since the beginning of March.
