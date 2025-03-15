Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tyler Herro headshot

Tyler Herro News: Fills stat sheet Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Herro contributed 19 points (7-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, six assists, two blocks and two steals in 38 minutes during Friday's 103-91 loss to the Celtics.

The Heat suffered a 12-point loss and struggled as a team offensively, but Herro was one of the few Miami players who ended up delivering a solid stat line across the board. Herro recorded at least two tallies in each of the six major categories and remains the go-to player on offense for the Heat, especially in games where Bam Adebayo isn't at his best -- as was the case Friday. It's worth noting that Herro has scored at least 20 points in five of his seven appearances since the beginning of March.

Tyler Herro
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now