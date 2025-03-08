Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tyler Herro headshot

Tyler Herro News: Fills stat sheet in tight loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2025

Herro recorded 22 points (9-21 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and two steals across 39 minutes during Friday's 106-104 loss to Minnesota.

Bam Adebayo was the best player for the Heat in this game, and even though Herro didn't have his best shooting performance, he still posted a solid line across the board. Herro has surpassed the 20-point mark in four of his last five outings and is averaging 24.0 points, 7.3 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game while shooting 31.9 percent from three-point range in eight contests since the All-Star break.

Tyler Herro
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now