Tyler Herro headshot

Tyler Herro News: Flirts with triple-double in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 6, 2026 at 7:53pm

Herro recorded 33 points (11-20 FG, 8-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, nine assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Friday's 128-120 victory over the Hornets.

Herro was dialed in from distance, drilling his first six attempts from beyond the arc, and he didn't miss his first three-point attempt until late in the third quarter. He got whatever he wanted throughout the game and finished with an impressive plus-19 differential in the narrow win. The Heat have now won four in a row, but they'll have a tough test against the Pistons on Sunday.

Tyler Herro
Miami Heat
