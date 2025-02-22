Tyler Herro News: Goes for 28 points in win

Herro amassed 28 points (10-18 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and one block in 40 minutes during Friday's 120-111 overtime win over Toronto.

Herro was coming off a 40-point masterpiece in the Heat's final game before the All-Star break, and the star shooting guard had another impressive outing in his return to the hardwood Friday. Herro, who participated in the 2025 All-Star Game, has scored 23 or more points in four of his last six outings and continues to have an impressive campaign. He's averaging 23.8 points per game while shooting 45.3 percent from the floor in 22 outings since the beginning of January.