Tyler Herro News: Goes for 30 points Wednesday
Herro closed Wednesday's 119-111 loss to the Bulls with 30 points (13-26 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal over 36 minutes.
The Heat need Herro to be at his best ahead of the Play-In Tournament, and the All-Star guard is certainly ending the regular season on an excellent note. This was the fourth time he reached the 30-point mark over his last seven appearances, and Herro is averaging an excellent 29.0 points per game while shooting 42.2 percent from three over that span. He might not deliver a lot in other categories, but Herro should remain a valuable fantasy alternative as long as he continues to shoot the ball at this rate of volume and efficiency.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now