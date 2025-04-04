Tyler Herro News: Goes off for 35 points

Herro posted 35 points (12-23 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and one block in 37 minutes during Thursday's 110-108 loss to the Grizzlies.

Herro has been outstanding in recent weeks and is ending the campaign on a sizzling note. This was the third time he reached the 30-point plateau over his last five outings, and Herro seems to have turned the page over since recording an eight-point dud against the Rockets on March 21. In his last seven games since that woeful showing versus Houston, Herro is averaging 28.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.4 steals per game while shooting an impressive 48.8 percent from three-point range.