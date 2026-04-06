Tyler Herro News: Goes through practice
Herro (personal) practiced with Miami on Monday, Barry Jackson of the Miami Heraldreports.
Presumably, Herro will be back in the lineup Tuesday against the Raptors after missing Saturday's game versus Washington. More clarity will be known when the team releases their official injury report Monday afternoon.
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