Tyler Herro headshot

Tyler Herro News: Good to go Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Herro (ribs) is available for Friday's game against the Hawks.

As expected, Herro will clear his probable tag and is set to return from a 15-game absence. Herro may have restrictions in his first game back, and it will be interesting to see if he's allowed to suit up Saturday as well.

Tyler Herro
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Herro See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Herro See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
Author Image
Joe Mayo
11 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 8
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
12 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 6
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 6
Author Image
Dan Bruno
14 days ago