Tyler Herro News: Good to go Friday
Herro (ribs) is available for Friday's game against the Hawks.
As expected, Herro will clear his probable tag and is set to return from a 15-game absence. Herro may have restrictions in his first game back, and it will be interesting to see if he's allowed to suit up Saturday as well.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Herro See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 119 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 119 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 911 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 812 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 614 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Herro See More