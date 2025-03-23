Tyler Herro News: Good to go Sunday

Herro (hip) is available for Sunday's game against Charlotte, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Herro will shake off a questionable tag due to a left hip contusion. The star combo guard will look to bounce back from an eight-point performance in Friday's loss to the Rockets, during which he shot 3-for-11 from the field. Over his last five outings, Herro has averaged 16.8 points, 4.2 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 three-pointers across 33.2 minutes per contest.