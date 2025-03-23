Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tyler Herro headshot

Tyler Herro News: Good to go Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2025

Herro (hip) is available for Sunday's game against Charlotte, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Herro will shake off a questionable tag due to a left hip contusion. The star combo guard will look to bounce back from an eight-point performance in Friday's loss to the Rockets, during which he shot 3-for-11 from the field. Over his last five outings, Herro has averaged 16.8 points, 4.2 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 three-pointers across 33.2 minutes per contest.

Tyler Herro
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now