Tyler Herro News: Good to go Sunday

Herro (foot) is available for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Hawks.

Herro was sidelined for Friday's 140-117 win over the Wizards due to a foot injury, but the veteran wing will be available for the last game of the regular season Sunday. In 16 games since March 3, Herro has averaged 21.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.9 threes over 32.7 minutes per contest.